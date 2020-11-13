ANDOVER — Oak & Iron Brewing Co. posted a statement to its Facebook page Friday saying that the popular brewery would be closed for the weekend because one of its owners, Julie Cass, tested positive for COVID-19.
"The past couple of days Julie's year-round sinus allergies have been worse than usual with little relief from her allergy meds," according to the statement. "On a whim, Julie stopped by the Lawrence coronavirus testing site and took the test. Unfortunately the test has come back positive."
The owners said they immediately contacted the Andover Board of Health and are following its guidelines.
The brewery will be closed for the weekend while the staff is tested for the virus and the owners quarantine, the statement said. The eatery will also get a deep cleaning.
Cass has contacted all the people who came in close contact with her over the past few days, according to the statement.
The brewery's owners disclosed the information because "it is the right thing to do," owner Jim Cass told The Eagle-Tribune.
"Out of respect for and honesty to our staff, our customers, our suppliers we want them to know everything we know so that they could take any steps they felt appropriate for themselves. I can't imagine facing a serious situation like this pandemic and it's potential effects any other way."
His wife Julie, who manages customer relations and food service, is doing well, he said.
The brewery will likely reopen next Thursday as long as staff test negative, he said.