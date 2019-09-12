3 of 4 Brooks students involved in fiery crash remain hospitalized

NORTH ANDOVER — A male Brooks School student who was airlifted to Brigham and Women's Hospital after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night is in critical but stable condition, according to Lt. E.J. Foulds, spokesman for the North Andover Police Department.
Two other occupants of the Jeep Cherokee that struck a boulder and a tree on Bradford Street have been transferred from Lawrence General Hospital to medical facilities in Boston, Foulds said. The fourth victim was treated at Lawrence General and released, he said.
The driver lost control of the vehicle ended up in a gully, struck a boulder and a tree, ricocheted back onto the road and caught fire, Foulds said.
"We believe driver inexperience was a contributing factor," Foulds said. The driver was a female, he said.
Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash, he said. Criminal charges have not been filed at this time.
The accident is still under investigation by North Andover police.
While three of the four teenagers suffered serious injuries, Foulds said the accident could have been "a lot worse."
The Jeep Cherokee was engulfed in flame when Sgt. Fredy Almanzar arrived. After making sure all four occupants were out of the vehicle, Almanzar used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.
North Andover Engines 1 and 2 and Ladder 1 finished the job. The fire destroyed the vehicle, which was removed by Trombly Brothers Towing. Firefighters, all of whom are trained emergency medical technicians, treated the victims before they were transported, according to fire Lt. Matthew Lacolla.
Also providing care were Almanzar and other police officers.
Police and firefighters were alerted to the accident by 911 calls at around 7:30 p.m.
Dan Callahan, spokesman for the Brooks School, confirmed that all four teenagers are enrolled there. They range in age from 16 to 18 and all reside in the Merrimack Valley, according to Foulds.
"At this time, we are focused on supporting the families of the injured students in any way we can," Callahan wrote in an email.