ANDOVER — Talk about being in the right place at the right time.
Dep. Fire Chief Kyle Murphy was off duty while playing a men's basketball league game at West Elementary School around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Another player, an Andover man in his 50s, collapsed with a heart attack, according to Chief Michael Mansfield.
Murphy performed CPR and used a defibrillator to bring the man back to life.
Crews from Andover Fire Rescue's Engine 3 and A-3, including Lt. Barry Thornton, Firefighter John McMullen, Firefighter Brian Landry, Firefighter Robert Murphy and Firefighter David Eulie responded to the scene, continued care and transported the man by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital.
Andover Police and Lawrence General Hospital paramedics also provided support.
As of Monday, the man was in stable condition in a Boston hospital.
"Deputy Chief Murphy has long demonstrated a true dedication to lifesaving and serving our community, and thankfully he was present at this game to help this man," Mansfield said. "Well done to him and every member of the department who also responded to this emergency."