METHUEN — The aftermath of a debated traffic stop plays out in 26 minutes of body camera footage provided to The Eagle-Tribune by city officials.
The footage reveals what happened soon after an officer pointed a gun at a driver who had his hands in the air and above the steering wheel, as well as the context of related events leading up to the tense moment.
Also newly available for public viewing is a completed report by hired investigator David O’Laughlin, who believes the officer in question, Lt. Ronald Valliere, acted in line with the department’s use-of-force policy.
Valliere’s identity was kept private by police Chief Joseph Solomon and Mayor Neil Perry until the release of the O’Laughlin report Thursday.
O’Laughlin was hired after a 30-second video clip taken by a passenger in the suspect's car showed Valliere pointing a gun at the driver, drawing harsh criticism from many of the19,000 people who watched the interaction on the internet.
Though the traffic stop happened March 5, the video was not posted on social media until early June, in the midst of national protests against police brutality. Solomon and Perry said they were not aware of the situation until then.
Valliere was placed on paid administrative leave for several weeks after the video went public. He returned to work only after O’Laughlin cleared him of any wrongdoing.
The report, addressed to Solomon, starts with an explanation of O’Laughlin’s credentials, including 40 years of law enforcement experience.
O’Laughlin, a police officer from 1975 to 2008, states that he is a “Master Instructor in the Use of Force” and holds “more than 30 additional federal, state and industry certifications in law enforcement force related disciplines.”
“I have been directly involved in the training of law enforcement officers of all ranks from recruitment officers through chief of police,” he states in the report.
In investigating the Methuen situation, O’Laughlin relied on video and body camera footage taken at the scene, interviews with all officers involved, and Methuen Police Department policies and procedures.
The report names seven officers interviewed: Valliere, Officer Jeffrey McAndrews, Officer Joseph Alaimo, Detective Jose Santiago, Detective Tracey Noonan, Officer Alex Richmond and Officer Brady Abrams.
According to O’Laughlin, his efforts began “after receiving a request from Chief Joseph Solomon.”
City councilors have questioned the impartiality of the investigation, pointing to Solomon's involvement in hiring O'Laughlin.
Details of the incident
In his report, O'Laughlin declares the following timeline as fact after speaking with Methuen police and viewing footage from the scene:
Shortly after midnight March 5, Valliere was driving an unmarked police car when he stopped a white Mercedes in the area of 88 Center St. in Methuen.
Valliere had been patrolling after a gang-related shooting two hours earlier. The shooting was followed by a pursuit through neighboring communities that ended in Methuen.
The suspect vehicle was lost in the area and an effort to locate it and prevent further gang activity was underway. Police were on high alert for a possible retaliatory attack.
The report does not include a description of that car, nor whether it matched the white Mercedes later stopped by Valliere.
The driver of the Mercedes, a Methuen man whose identity is redacted from O’Laughlin’s report, attempted to pass Valliere’s unmarked police car on the wrong side of the road, according to the officer. Valliere positioned his car in such a way as to prevent the driver from passing and switched on his blue lights to initiate a stop.
Valliere told O'Laughlin that he got out of his car and began yelling “stop, stop, stop” while holding both hands up in a stopping motion. According to Valliere, the driver refused those orders and began to reverse direction.
After making eye contact with the driver, Valliere said he loudly repeated the commands several times. The driver continued to refuse to comply and kept moving until Valliere drew his gun and ordered him to stop again, the officer said.
Valliere called on more officers for backup. He then approached the driver’s side window with his weapon drawn and pointed it at the driver while ordering him not to move.
That portion is what is seen in the video taken by a passenger and widely shared online.
“Valliere held his position for several seconds until backup units arrived,” O’Laughlin wrote.
One of those officers was wearing a body camera.
26 minutes of body cam video
Occupants of the car were told to get out and a threshold inquiry — a pat down and questioning — began. That lasted 26 minutes and included Valliere and six other Methuen officers.
The body camera footage, which blurs the faces of each officer and the suspected driver, starts with the driver sitting on a sidewalk in handcuffs.
Unaware of the earlier shooting until it is mentioned by an officer, the driver yells, “Do I look like a shooter? Check me completely; check my car, too.”
The man continually swears at police and refers to them as Lawrence police multiple times.
“I already know how you (swearing) be racial profiling,” he says.
“You would have been another white guy to gun down another Black, innocent person,” he is also heard saying.
The driver said the stop that night was the sixth time he was pulled over within a week.
Police can be heard on the body camera footage telling him to “tone it down,” even pulling him aside at one point to explain that he is not yet arrested and could still end the night at his home without facing charges.
He was not arrested at any point in the night.
“I’m taking all you (swearing) to court,” the driver says. “I want all ya’ll badge numbers.”
Valliere approaches the man and tells him to “put yourself in my shoes. ... We had a shooting ... I didn’t know if you had a gun in the car. What would you do if you were me?”
He adds, “I would do it again and I’m trying to tell you why. When the lights go on, you stop the car.”
Reasons for findings
O’Laughlin reviewed the department’s written use-of-force policy, using that document to compare Valliere’s statements about his actions during the initial stop and statements of the backup officers during the resulting threshold inquiry.
“It is my opinion that the Methuen Police Department’s policies and procedures are consistent with those currently recommended and approved in the commonwealth of Massachusetts,” the report reads.
O’Laughlin cites the first section of the policy, which states that the objective of using force is to maintain or re-establish control over a situation.
Control is said to be reached when a person complies with the officer’s directions and the suspect is restrained, apprehended and no longer presents any threat.
The policy also states that an officer should avoid an unnecessary display of firearms and not draw a firearm except when there is justification for its use to accomplish a proper police purpose.
“It is my opinion that Lt. Valliere acted in accordance with this section of the policy,” O’Laughlin wrote.
During his interview with O’Laughlin, Valliere said he felt he was in danger and could be shot at any moment because of the circumstances surrounding the stop and the earlier shooting.
“He further stated that he could not clearly see the other occupants in the vehicle and was in fact in fear for his personal safety,” according to the report.
O'Laughlin believes that Valliere followed policy when presenting his gun, because it was positioned in what’s commonly referred to as the “ready-gun position,” with his finger outside the trigger guard, not on it.
“Police procedure would indicate that officers should err on the side of caution when approaching any motor vehicle and not hesitate to protect themselves when confronting even a routine traffic stop that appears suspicious or unnecessarily hazardous,” the report reads.
Valliere also said in his interview that he did not put his gun away during his initial interaction with the driver because the driver was not complying.
Officers Santiago and Alaimo were the first back-up officers to arrive in response to Valliere’s call for assistance. They also approached with guns drawn.
“After making initial observations and determining the situation to be safe, all officers holstered their weapons, removed the occupants from the motor vehicle and began a threshold inquiry,” O’Laughlin wrote.
Officer McAndrews arrived next, wearing the body camera that was active with both visible and audible response.
The camera captured 26 minutes of footage, which records the arrival of Noonan, Richmond and Abrams. None of them drew their weapons.
“It is my opinion that all of the officers present and mentioned in this report operated in accordance with the policies and procedures outlined in the MPD Use of Force Policy and Procedure No-400,” O’Laughlin wrote.
In a short footnote to the report labeled “additional information,” O’Laughlin wrote about more clarity and revision needed in the use-of-force policy, particularly pertaining to report writing and firearms. He did not elaborate.
Perry said he has asked an auditor reviewing the Methuen Police Department to review two particular items: the use-of-force policy and whether it should be modified, and when a report should be generated when a weapon is drawn.
“These are still items that concern me,” said Perry.
However, he praises the officers who responded to Valliere’s request for backup. Perry said they “did a very good job de-escalating the situation."