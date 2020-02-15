LAWRENCE -- An officer involved shooting on Broadway earlier today is under investigation, said police Chief Roy Vasque.
No injuries occurred in the 2:45 p.m. incident, which occurred on Broadway near Haverhill and Bradford streets.
One person was taken into custody and arrested after the incident. That person's identity was not immediately available, Vasque said.
A "Be On The Lookout" or "BOLO" alert was put out to Lawrence officers earlier today regarding a person with a gun.
The officer, who was not identified, fired a shot on Broadway after seeing a person in the area with a gun in his waistband, Vasque said.
"One round was discharged" which did not hit the person in question, who was immediately placed under arrest, he said.
Yellow crime scene tape was wound through a large section of Broadway while police investigated.
Vasque said Lawrence police Capt. James Fitzpatrick will be conducting an internal affairs investigation.
This is developing story. A complete report will appear online and in Sunday's edition of The Eagle-Tribune.