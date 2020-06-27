METHUEN — A lieutenant placed on leave and questioned for pointing his gun at a driver during a traffic stop is back on the job after an outside investigator found no wrongdoing, according to police Chief Joseph Solomon.
Solomon said he received a final report Friday from David O’Laughlin — a use-of-force consultant for the Municipal Police Institute — but did not immediately have approval from the city solicitor to share a copy with the public.
The non-profit organization O’Laughlin works for is contracted by police departments across the Commonwealth for varying training needs.
Methuen officials called on him three weeks ago, when a controversial 30-second video clip was posted on Facebook showing an officer pointing a gun at a driver who had his hands in the air.
Prior to the recording’s beginning, the officer who drew his gun had been trying to conduct a traffic stop when the driver “suddenly went into reverse and began to change directions,” Solomon said.
Solomon also said that earlier in the night, before the events captured on the recording took place, Methuen police had been told there could be retaliatory violence following a gang-related shooting.
The video, recorded March 5 but not put online until June 5, quickly collected 19,000 views in the midst of national rallies against police brutality.
But according to Solomon, his officers were found to have acted within the scope of the Methuen Police Department policies, and that those policies comply with state standards and laws.
The O’Laughlin report clears the lieutenant and all other officers who responded to the scene, Solomon said.
O’Laughlin, however, did suggest a clarification to the department policy’s wording, according to Solomon.
“He suggests we amend the policy to be more clear and identify situations that require additional reports to be written,” Solomon said. “We’re already working on that.”
Solomon has not named the lieutenant whose actions prompted the investigation.
City councilors were split in knowing about the report’s completion, as well as the unnamed officer’s return to work.
Councilor D.J. Beauregard said he heard community chatter stemming from the Police Department that the job was done.
His most prominent concern, along with councilors James McCarty, Mike Simard and Steve Saba, is whether the investigation was impartial.
“I don’t have confidence it was totally independent,” Saba said. “I think in a situation like this, we’ve got to make sure we get it right.”
Simard added, “I’ve wanted this investigation since day one to go in favor of the Police Department and the city, because the last thing I want is any civil rights issues. However, I demand transparency.
“As the chair of the Public Safety Committee, I weighed in when I found out we would be using MPI,” he said. “When I asked who chose O’Laughlin, the mayor said Joe Solomon made the choice. And I have a big problem with that.”
Solomon rejects the claim outright.
“I didn’t have any input and I didn’t want any,” Solomon said.
Mayor Neil Perry was not available to comment.
Beauregard and McCarty are additionally concerned that a police report may not exist for the call.
When asked for any related written reports and body camera footage, Solomon told The Eagle-Tribune he could not share anything until the outside investigation was finished.
He said he is hopeful to release “everything” once it is cleared by the city’s attorney.
Solomon said of O’Laughlin’s report, “He did a nice job outlining the decision making.
“Usually you get a summary and conclusion,” he said. “But (O’Laughlin) goes through his process.”