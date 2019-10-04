Officer recognized for gas disaster response 

METHUEN — Lawrence Police Officer Ivan Soto was recognized with the "Doing The Most Good Award," during the Salvation Army's Empowering Youth Breakfast on Friday morning.
“Basically he lives his life in this way,” said Lynne Brown, chairperson of the local Salvation Army advisory board.
On Sept. 13, 2018, Soto’s home on Jefferson Street in South Lawrence was one of many houses burning due to the overpressurization of natural gas lines. Soto was on duty that day, directing people who were being evacuated from the city.
He remained on duty that evening, helping residents, until he was ordered to go home by a superior officer.
Soto, his wife, Veronica, and two daughters spent the past year rebuilding their lives and home. They were able to move back to their South Lawrence neighborhood late this spring.
Soto, 37, previously was also an intern and guest speaker in the Salvation Army’s “Bridging the Gap” program for court-involved and at-risk youth, she said.
The 12-week “Bridging the Gap” program assists local youth “who are not necessarily bad kids ... but have taken the wrong path,” Brown said. “It gives them a second chance. These are kids no one else deals with on a positive level.”
As an intern, Soto worked with the young people in the program, who are ages 12 to 17, and shared with them “his path to becoming a police officer.”
He has since returned to the program as a guest speaker and talked with the participants about his education and experiences, Brown said.
About 100 people attended the breakfast, including members of the Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence police departments, held at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club.
Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Mass., also presented him with an award and a new American flag that was flown over the Capitol Building in Soto’s honor.
“I am truly honored to receive this," Soto said.
He added he was "just doing my job like all the other men and women of the Lawrence Police Department, Fire Department, and first responders from around here and across the country."