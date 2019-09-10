ANDOVER — While frisking a Bedford man during a search, a police officer was stuck by an uncapped hypodermic needle, according to a police report.
Jacob L. O'Donnell-Varney, 30, of Bedford, was arrested for assault and battery with a hypodermic needle and intimidation of a witness, the report states.
On Sept. 3, police stopped a car on Frontage Road for being uninspected. While pulled over, police reports state, the three men in the car were moving in ways that appeared they were trying to hide something. Police asked the men to exit the car so they could further investigate, and called for additional Andover officers to assist on scene.
According to the report, all three men said they did not have any weapons or needles on them when asked by police. However, while one officer went to pat-frisk O'Donnell-Varney, he was stuck by an uncapped needle in O'Donnell-Varney's pants pocket.
The two other men were released without any charges, the report states.
Police said the officer was brought to Lawrence General Hospital where he was treated and released.