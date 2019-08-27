NORTH ANDOVER — A sudden resignation at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School could mean a move and promotion for North Andover High Assistant Principal Brooke Randall, the school administrator who signed controversial "school safety plans" designed to keep victims of sexual assaults away from their attackers.
Randall was recently announced among four finalists for an open principal job in Peabody. She was publicly interviewed last week. School officials have said they are looking to hire a permanent principal, not an interim one.
The North Shore city is familiar to Randall, she said Monday. Before taking her current assistant principal job in North Andover two years ago, Randall spent 11 years working in Peabody schools, she said.
This year, members of the community have showed up at North Andover School Committee meetings demanding an apology from administrators, including Randall.
Her signature appears on student contracts that put restrictions on victims of sexual assault to keep them away from their attackers while both parties attended classes and after school activities.
The contracts came to light after the arrest of Eliezer Tuttle, 18, who is accused of raping a New Hampshire girl twice in one day in February, while on probation for sexually assaulting a North Andover High classmate. After the assault, his victim was asked to sign a contract that kept her away from areas in the school that Tuttle was scheduled to be, like wrestling practice in the gymnasium.
An outside attorney hired by the school district who reviewed policies, practices and forms found that administrators went "much too far" by having victims sign the agreements.
The attorney, Jeff Sankey, found that the district has legally sound policies spelled out in its handbook, but the school safety plans overstepped First Amendment rights and were too binding for victims.
The contracts are no longer in use at North Andover High.
When asked if the criticism of her colleagues and her had anything to do with the decision to apply for a job out of the North Andover School District, Randall said it did not.
"I don't have any motivation to leave North Andover. In fact, I was not looking to leave North Andover at all," she said. "This was just an unexpected opportunity that arose over the summer, but it's an opportunity to return to a school and city I have many connections to."
She started in the Peabody School District in 2006 as a math teacher and later was a math department head. She was a dean of students at Peabody High from 2014 until 2017, when she made the move to North Andover.
North Andover Superintendent Gregg Gilligan said that Randall told him about her possible new job.
"Brooke let me know that she is a finalist and this was simply an unexpected growth opportunity in a place she knows well," Gilligan said.