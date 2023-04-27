METHUEN — In a rare joint statement, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and state Attorney General Andrea Campbell confirmed they are investigating alleged criminal wrongdoing by former Methuen police officer Sean Fountain and possibly others.
The joint announcement came late Thursday afternoon — a day after Methuen Mayor Neil Perry and the City Council released a letter pressing for a variety of local and state law enforcement and ethics agencies to further investigate Fountain.
"The Office of the Attorney General and the Essex County District Attorney's Office are reviewing the evidence and testimony associated with the charges filed by the Methuen Police Department in Lawrence District Court," according to the joint statement.
Fountain, 50, a city councilor from 2012 through 2017 and later a police officer in Methuen from 2017 to 2020, was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on April 6 on eight counts, including conspiracy, forgery and violating employee standards of conduct.
He is accused, in part, of forging a document showing he attended a police academy which he did not, following his questionable hiring by retired Methuen police Chief Joseph Solomon, authorities said.
Court paperwork filed in Lawrence District Court listed Fountain, as well as a co-conspirator whose name was impounded by a judge.
At the heart of numerous investigations in recent months is whether Fountain ever had the proper qualifications, training and credentials to be a police officer.
In the letter, released Wednesday evening, Perry and city councilors ask on "behalf of the 53,000+ Methuen residents whom we proudly serve - whose tax dollars help to support your staffs - we, the undersigned Mayor and City Council for Methuen, publicly urge immediate, cooperative and comprehensive action by and between your respective offices regarding the criminal charges pending in Lawrence District Court" against Fountain.
To obtain a criminal complaint against Fountain, Police Chief Scott McNamara submitted 300 pages of "investigator analysis," according to the letter. This followed an 18-month investigation "into Mr. Fountain and others" led by McNamara and police Capt. Eric Ferreira, and a report compiled by an outside firm that cost the city $60,000.
Affidavits and reports in Fountain's case were impounded from the public and the press by a district court judge at his arraignment. Left unchallenged, the impoundment lasts until July 3.
"We respectfully ask that you abide by your oaths by giving the voluminous evidence submitted by MPD to the Court the attention and close analysis that the evidence warrants. We remain unwavering in our call for action and united in our quest for total justice for the City of Methuen," the letter reads.
Conversely, the letter acknowledged that authorities may have launched an investigation Perry and councilors are currently unaware of.
The mayor and council wrote they "must rely on the significant expertise, authority, and resources of your respective offices to advance the City's quest for full justice."
"To that end, Methuen will cooperate fully and unhesitatingly with any investigations your office initiates; and if your office has already commenced an investigation, we thank you for your effort and look forward to assisting you with anything you may require from the city," the letter reads.
Attorney Neil Faigel, who is representing Fountain, said Thursday "we are in the process of reviewing the reports referenced in the letter and at this time have no comment."
The letter entitled "Methuen's Call for Action," was also addressed to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, state Auditor Diana DiZoglio, State Ethics Commission Executive Director David Wilson, Inspector General Jeffrey Shapiro, and Enrique Zuniga of the Massachusetts Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.
Following Fountain's arrest, Tucker said his office was sending a letter to defense attorneys and others about 65 criminal cases Fountain was involved in, after questions were raised about Fountain lacking “necessary training to exercise police powers.”
The letter from the DA’s office referred to a January 2023 report by the Civil Service Commission naming Fountain and Solomon, and the criminal complaint filed against Fountain.
“Based upon the findings in the Commission report and information submitted in support of the criminal complaint, former Officer Fountain may have ... lacked the necessary training to exercise police powers” under Massachusetts law, wrote Assistant District Attorney David O’Sullivan.
The letter further warns, “This and other information in the Commission report may provide a ground for impeachment and is being disclosed for this reason.”
Fountain recently testified during a murder trial in New Hampshire that was connected to Methuen and Lawrence, police said.
Methuen police said that 10 months ago, in June 2022, then-Essex County District Jonathan Blodgett’s office was notified of 44 cases Fountain was involved with. It’s unclear if any action was taken then.
Ferreira’s investigation revealed, in part, that Fountain was allowed to work in the Police Department on a “volunteer basis” accumulating time. Solomon later directed payroll staff to pay Fountain time-and-a-half for the “volunteer hours” he accumulated, police said.
Also, in late January, the state’s Civil Service Commission released a scathing report into previous hiring practices of the Methuen Police Department when Solomon was at the helm.
The report states that Solomon’s employment of Fountain as “’full-time permanent intermittent police officer” was a brazen example of abuse.
The commission also found no evidence that Fountain completed a physical or medical exam, the report states, while he was also over the age restriction for appointment at the time. The report also states that Fountain lived outside Methuen after beginning his employment, in violation of city policy.
Fountain was laid off from the Police Department along with two other intermittent officers in 2020.
Fountain later threatened to sue the city for $1.5 million for loss of wages, mental distress and other reasons. A wrongful termination suit filed by Fountain is still active.
A full-time officer since 2017, Fountain said he was wrongly targeted by a handful of city councilors because of his tenure on the City Council, which led to the loss of his police job.
At his Lawrence District Court arraignment, Fountain entered a plea of not guilty and remains free on personal recognizance.
He is due back in court on June 7.
