Officials' hopes high for 2020 charter review

BILL KIRK/Staff photo The newly elected or reelected Lawrence City Council held its first, full meeting Tuesday, Jan. 7 and posed for a portrait for photographers. Sitting, from left, are: newly elected At-Large Councilor Celina Reyes, Vice President and District F Councilor Marc Laplante, Council President and District C Councilor Kendrys Vasquez, District B Councilor Estella Reyes and At-Large Councilor Ana Levy. Back row, from left: District E Councilor David Abdoo, District D Councilor Jeovanny Rodriguez, District A Councilor Maria De La Cruz and At-Large Councilor Pavel Payano.