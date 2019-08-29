LAWRENCE — Workers cutting metal sparked Wednesday's devastating fire at 274 Haverhill St., officials said Thursday.
Investigators with the Lawrence Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal said in a joint statement that a construction crew was working on the building's fire escape with a reciprocating saw when the fire started and quickly traveled up the exterior to the roof.
The tool does not typically spark, Lawrence fire Chief Brian Moriarty said.
The home was sold two days prior, according to the statement. The new owners were scheduled to move into a first-floor unit Friday, residents and family members said.
Eleven people, including eight adults and three kids, were living at the house at the time of the fire, according to resident Andres Rodriguez, whose grandfather owned the house until Monday's sale.
Interim Inspectional Services Director Michael Armano said the previous owner had a permit to replace the fire escape, but "it was cancelled at some point," he said.
"There was a new owner of the property as of Aug. 26, so technically there was no current permit when the fire broke out," Armano said.
Moriarty said the cause of the fire "appears to be accidental."
The joint statement said two firefighters were injured while extinguishing the fire. Their conditions were not known Thursday.
Firefighters were able to prevent flames from extending to neighboring homes in the dense neighborhood.
After the fire was out, the building collapsed and damaged several parked vehicles.
Fire officials said no one was inside the building and no one was hurt in the collapse.
The fire, which started at 9:45 a.m. and escalated to a third alarm by 11:15 a.m., caused an estimated $408,000 worth of damage, according to fire officials.