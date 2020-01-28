LAWRENCE — The state police bomb squad was called out to Lawrence Tuesday morning when a suspicious package was found on the sidewalk on General Street near Lawrence General Hospital, according to the police and fire departments.
The package was checked and it does not present a public safety hazard, said both police Chief Roy Vasque and fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
"None whatsoever," said Moriarty, when asked of a public safety threat.
Vasque said the contained left on the sidewalk appeared to be a small, blue biohazard container.
It was X-rayed by the bomb squad and determined not to pose any threat, he said.
The container was taken to a parking lot off site to be further examined, he said.
"We are clearing the area pretty quickly," Vasque said at 8:35 a.m.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.