METHUEN — News of a possible federal grand jury investigation into police Chief Joseph Solomon was greeted with mostly silence by city officials this week, as they have all been advised by the new city solicitor not to say a word about it to the media.
"It hasn't been confirmed and we've been asked not to comment on it," said City Councilor Mike Simard.
Only Councilor James McCarty agreed to speak with The Eagle-Tribune, saying "Methuen needs justice and accountability. If we can get some closure sooner rather than later, that would be better."
Mayor Neil Perry declined to comment, citing "personnel issues."
Council Chairman Steve Saba didn't want to comment either, although he confirmed what he said to another media outlet, "if it's true" he hoped the investigation was swift.
"And that's a big 'if,'" he said Monday.
Councilor Joel Faretra said he knew nothing about it, adding, "if it is happening, let the feds do their job. Let it play out."
Councilors Allison Saffie and Eunice Zeigler did not return phone calls or text messages while Jessica Finocchiaro directed all questions to the city solicitor.
"I have no comment at this time," said City Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio.
Solicitor Ken Rossetti did not return a text for comment.
In Sunday's Boston Globe, an unnamed source said a federal grand jury had been convened to investigate the actions that led to the approval of a 2017 superior officers' union contract carrying enormous salary increases for high-ranking officers.
Liz McCarthy, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Attorney's office, declined to comment, saying, "I can neither confirm nor deny investigations."
According to the Globe, the investigation appears to be tied to a report issued in December by the state Inspector General's office accusing Solomon and police Capt. Greg Gallant of manipulating union contract negotiations to better themselves financially at the expense of taxpayers.
Gallant and Solomon were both placed on paid administrative leave shortly after the report was released and Solomon subsequently announced he was retiring in January. It is not clear if he is still on the payroll. Questions to numerous city officials went unanswered Monday.
Efforts to reach Gallant and Solomon were unsuccessful. Solomon's work cellphone appears to be disabled and Gallant did not respond to a voicemail left on his Police Department extension.
At the Jan. 28 Retirement Board meeting, however, Solomon's retirement was discussed. Retirement Board clerk Kaitlyn Doucette said she is still trying to work out how much of a pension will be coming Solomon's way. His pension would be based on 80% of his three highest years of salary.
"I don't know what his three highest years are," she said, adding that "what people earn on their W-2's isn't necessarily used for the calculation of a pension."
She said she was in the process of computing Solomon's pension and that a final figure would likely be determined sometime in the next couple of months. The next Retirement Board meeting is Feb. 25.
Doucette said that if Solomon disagrees with the final pension determination, he can appeal to the Division of Administrative Law Appeals, or DALA.
Last year, it was reported that Solomon was earning about $25,000 a month, putting his annual salary at around $300,000. If that holds true, then he could get a pension of around $240,000. However, Solomon contends that he earned more than that. At least one estimate published in the Eagle-Tribune put Solomon's negotiated salary at around $370,000, meaning his pension could rise significantly.
According to McCarty, Solomon is playing hardball with the city in negotiations, on not just his pension but his payouts for vacation, sick time and other contractually obligated payments.
McCarty said that's why he hopes the grand jury investigation moves swiftly.
"If there's an indictment, I assume if you are breaking the law and there are criminal charges you might lose out on some of the things you are previously owed," he said.
Human Resources Director Lisa Crowley declined to comment about Solomon's retirement package.
The city's Chief Administrative Financial Officer Maggie Duprey did not return a phone call seeking comment.