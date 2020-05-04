Officials: Smoking cause of fatal fire

METHUEN — State and local officials say that careless disposal of smoking materials was the cause of an April 17 blaze that killed a woman who lived at 2 Lisa Lane.
State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey also reported that smoke detectors in the house had been installed in the mid-1970s and were not working.
According to fire officials, 64-year-old Darilyn Townes was smoking in bed when she apparently fell asleep late that night.
Her husband, Joseph Townes, also in his 60s, tried to rescue her from the bedroom but the flames were too hot, according to a press release from Ostroskey's office.
"There was evidence of smoking in the second floor bedroom where the fire started," the press release said. "All other causes were ruled out. The man was injured trying to rescue his wife, but was beaten back by the extreme heat."
According to Methuen fire Chief Tim Sheehy, the husband, a retired firefighter from Boston, was in another room in the house when he was alerted to the blaze "and tried to gain entry to the room."
He was treated for smoke inhalation and released. Sheehy said he was staying with one of his children. The fire caused about $150,000 in damages, though the house is repairable, Sheehy said. There was significant damage to the bedroom where the fire started and some damage in the attic above the bedroom, according to officials.
The fire does not appear suspicious, according to Jennifer Mieth, a spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal's office.
Lisa Lane is near Merrimack Street, not far from the on and off ramps to Route 495.
Sheehy said nobody reported hearing the smoke alarms, which dated to the mid-1970s, adding that smoke alarms need to be replaced every 10 years, which is when they expire.
“Smoke alarms are your first line of defense in a fire where time is your enemy. In the typical house fire, you may only have 1-3 minutes to escape after that warning,” he said.
The only working alarm in the home was a carbon monoxide alarm in the basement, according to officials.
Homes should have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every level and outside each sleeping area.
“While many people are staying at home during this pandemic, this is a great time to check the expiration dates on your alarms, and replace them if they are more than 10 years old,” Sheehy said.
Fatal fires seem to have become fairly common in the last month or so, a trend that is very unusual.
Mieth said there were six fatal fires in April, which is usually the time of year when the number of fires goes down.
“One-third of the fire deaths in 2020 have been from smoking," Ostroskey said. "We encourage smokers to smoke outside where it is harder to fall asleep while smoking.”
He added, “No matter where you smoke, please be responsible. Have a deep sturdy ashtray or a can with sand or water and put it out. All the way. Every time.”
The fire was jointly investigated by the Methuen fire and police departments and State Police assigned to both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and to the Office of the Essex District Attorney. Assistance was received from the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance and Enforcement Unit and State Police Crime Scene Services.