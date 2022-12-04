Everywhere you looked, it seemed, Santa was waving to kids and Christmas trees were lighting up across the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire in recent days.
In Windham, rainy weather didn’t dampen spirits Saturday as family and friends gathered for the annual tree lighting on the Town Common Saturday. The event included an assortment of activities including music and a bonfire overseen by local Boy Scouts. The tree was lit up at 5 p.m.
Haverhill’s Washington Square served as the gathering place for of people during the city’s Hometown Holiday Celebration, formerly the annual Christmas Stroll, on Friday night.
Dozens of families enjoyed live entertainment before Mayor James Fiorentini arrived by trolley with Santa and Mrs. Claus for photos and the tree-lighting.
In Lawrence, the annual event was held Friday evening outside of Lawrence City Hall. The event featured lighting the tree and singing by the Lawrence High School Theater Group. Mayor Brian DePena was the host and there was a special appearance by Santa.
Presents were also given out inside City Hall afterwards.
