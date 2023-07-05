LAWRENCE -- Faces familiar and new celebrated 4th of July the old-fashioned way Tuesday at the Lawrence Heritage State Park visitors center.
The event began before noon on the patio as veterans took hold of the flagpole halyard and hoisted the Stars and Stripes up high.
Festivities ended by mid-afternoon with raffles and the signature Yankee Doodle patriotic costume contest.
In between came the Old-Fashioned Fourth's homespun events. They included singing the "Star-Spangled Banner," a parade around the block, volunteers reading the Declaration of Independence, and a sitdown lunch inside the Jackson Street center.
Joseph Grieve of Andover has been singing the national anthem since he was a child and as his parents taught him to sing it, the traditional way -- with feeling and respect.
"A lot of musicians will tell you it is a very difficult song, it is a very complex song, but it is also a very deep-rooted song," he said, sporting an American-flag tie.
“"Some great lyrics in there explaining American history, explaining our past, and it's extremely optimistic."
He has sung the anthem at Valley traditions including Lawrence's Feast of Three Saints (Labor Day weekend will be its 100th) and Andover's Feaster Five Thanksgiving Day Road Race among them, and at the Old-Fashioned Fourth now for some 10 years.
Lawrence is always represented well at the Old-Fashioned Fourth, now in its 17th year. It’s sponsored by Friends of Lawrence Heritage State Park and others, and organized by Rich and Lori Padova.
The Lawrence High School Jr. ROTC color guard marched in the parade.
They are juniors Alex Arias, Kailani Hayden, Pamela Castillo-Mora (honors students at the high school's Abbott Lawrence Academy), and Xavier Ramos.
All of them had a red cord draped from their shoulders signifying membership on the drill team.
They said Jr. ROTC takes discipline, a commitment to activities before and after school, and as such readies them for college or the military.
"It has helped me grow with time management," Castillo-Mora said.
The period-uniformed Lawrence Civil War Memorial Guard, marching to their fife and drum, and the Sixth Maine Artillery Battery, hauling their vintage wheeled cannon, added music and color to the procession.
The 100-plus rabble retreated inside for a shared reading of the Declaration of Independence.
Among the readers was Lawrence City Councilor Richard Russell, who later shared a bit of family history, harking to the Revolutionary War.
"A distant relative of mine was one of the first killed by the British on their way back from Lexington and Concord," he said, referring to Jason Russell.
On April 19, 1775, Russell, 59, a farmer, family man and militiaman, was shot twice and stabbed by British bayonets at his farmhouse in what was then called Menotomy and is now Arlington.
The fighting there, at the house which is now a museum, was the bloodiest in the Revolutionary War's first day.
Russell was one of 12 patriots killed and buried in a mass grave.
His house is now on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.
The festivities wrapped up with free raffles and the costume contest with winners in children, single adult and adult couple categories receiving goodie baskets.
Jessica Winiecki, originally from Lawrence and now living in Haverhill, was decked in a Stars and Stripes sweater and hat, inspired by her first Old-Fashioned Fourth.
She'll be returning.
"This is extraordinary, all the patriotism that is out there and the old-fashioned way of running an event," Winiecki said.
