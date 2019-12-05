LAWRENCE — Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither will a new Oliver School.
In fact, it may take a total of seven years before the first student walks into a new Oliver, whether at its current location -- 183 Haverhill St. -- or somewhere else in the city.
The school district's chief operating officer, Anne Marie Stronach, said Thursday that the process of building a new Oliver School started around three years ago, or 2016, and should be done in about four years, or around 2023.
"We're excited about it," said Mayor Dan Rivera, chairman of the Oliver School Building Committee. "If all goes according to plan, we could have a groundbreaking in late 2020 or early 2021."
Stronach admitted, though, "it's a very long process" to build a school while partnering with the Mass. School Building Authority, which has promised to reimburse the district for up to 80 percent of eligible costs.
With a range anywhere from $60 million to $120 million, that's a significant cost-saving for Lawrence, she said, noting, however, that not all costs are eligible.
"If the project turns out to be $100 million, that doesn't mean they'll pay $80 million," she said.
Proposals range from building a small addition onto the existing school, while also completely updating it, to building a new school behind the Stone Mill on Canal Street.
No matter the ultimate cost, or the location, the state has agreed with what the city has been saying for some time: Oliver School needs to be extensively renovated or completely rebuilt.
Built in 1917, the last major upgrade was installation of an elevator, which was added in 1980.
"That's the only major construction it's ever had," Stronach said.
While it is old, it's not the oldest school in the city. The Tarbox School, at 50 Alder St., is the oldest in the city, having been built in 1888. The second oldest is the Rollins School, built 126 years ago, in 1893.
But the student population at Oliver School does appear to be outgrowing the building faster than any of the others, she said, noting that the city requested it be expanded from its current enrollment of 500 to an expected enrollment of 1,000.
"The building has outlived its useful life expectancy," she said. "That's the issue with this one."
She said "enrollment is going up" citywide but that it's especially true at the Oliver.
"That is the area of the city we are seeing the biggest surge of enrollment," she said.
Also incorporated into the new school will be Up Oliver, a middle school with about 350 students, and a kindergarten, she said.
"It will be a K-8 complex like most of our larger complexes, such as South Lawrence East, which has an elementary school and Spark Academy, a middle school," Stronach said.
Rivera said the "need is greatest" in that part of the city.
"We haven't done a new school building in North Lawrence in a very long time -- in downtown proper," he said.
Rivera added that parents and others are telling the building committee that they "just want better facilities for the kids. When you have a classroom in the landing area for an elevator, what message does that send to a kid? When you are eating lunch in a cafeteria that doubles as the offices for the gym teacher, you are sending the wrong message."
Rivera said the state placed the school district in receivership a decade ago "because we were a Level 5 school system. The state wants to get grades up, but you can't when you have really crappy classrooms. This is part of how the state can help us turn our system around."
In addition to the 80 percent reimbursement by the state, the project would be paid for out of the Capital Improvements Plan budget, through bonding.
"I don't think an override is needed," he said, noting that in general, Lawrence residents are already overburdened with high homeownership costs.
"On top of fixed incomes, people who own their homes, all their assets in the world is that home," he said. "It's not like they're house rich."
The cost of the project, of course, would depend on the scope.
As such, there are a half-dozen options in the pipeline now, Strobach said, from a basic renovation with some expansion, to more significant renovations with a much larger expansion.
Other options include relocating the school to the area behind the Stone Mill, located at 15 Union St., not far from the Oliver School.
That proposal has several iterations, including putting a new school in one corner of the Gateway parking lot along Canal Street.