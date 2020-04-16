NORTH ANDOVER — Erin O'Loughlin will most likely be leading Atkinson Elementary School for the foreseeable future.
O'Loughlin, who has been serving as interim principal since the beginning of the academic year, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
"Throughout the interview process, Mrs. O'Loughlin impressed us with her high expectations for rigorous academics, her collaboration skills and experience," said Superintendent Gregg Gilligan, who appointed her to the position. "Mrs. O'Loughlin has a strong commitment to North Andover and has a proven ability to connect with both students and faculty."
Gilligan and Assistant Superintendent Lorene Marx interviewed O'Loughlin and two other finalists, who were selected by a search committee. The other finalists were Theresa Gilbert, assistant principal of Salisbury Elementary School in Salisbury; and Paula Jones, principal of Highland Elementary School in Danvers.
Gilligan and Marx interviewed the finalists by video conference. Typically, finalists for a principal position visit the school and meet students and teachers.
This was not possible during the last few weeks, so several parents and Atkinson staffers met the finalists by video conference and were able to provide him and Marx with input, Gilligan said. O'Loughlin has served as assistant principal of both Franklin and Sargent elementary schools. She began her teaching career in North Andover in 2001, shortly after graduating from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.