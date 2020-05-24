ANDOVER — Escorted by the Andover Police, the Class of 2020, along with family members and friends, paraded in style through town to the high school during a vehicular "Last Lap" celebration May 22, which would have been their final day of school.
Since school was closed in March and eventually for the whole year due to the coronavirus crisis, the students have been remote learning. All of their ceremonies and celebrations as graduates are planned to be remote or from a distance.
But distance didn't dampen the spirits of participants on this summer-like Friday afternoon as cheers sounded throughout town and a sense of accomplishment was palpable among the graduates.