Editor's note: The 24-route Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority – which with 24 routes is of vital importance to area residents who need transportation to get to work, the grocery store, the pharmacy, medical appointments and elsewhere – is conducting a pilot program that allows passengers to ride for free for the next two years. In this series, reporter Terry Date will talk to passengers, drivers and officials about service, routes, traditions and changes related to the MVRTA. If you frequent the buses, you just might meet him on a ride-along and read about it in The Eagle-Tribune on a Friday, when his stories will appear.
