ANDOVER — A Recreation Department-run fall yoga class for 12 children ages 9 to 11 began Tuesday at Andover's Recreation Park.
The program, Youth Yoga & Mindfulness, is meant not only to teach the children yoga skills, but also to offer them a way to safely relax with others. Participants bring their own mat and practice social distancing.
Several programs for adults and children are being organized by the department.
Schedule booklets used to be mailed to all Andover homes, but due the pandemic are available online only at www.andoverrec.com.