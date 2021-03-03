LAWRENCE -- The Rev. James T. O’Reilly Division 8 Ancient Order of Hibernians kicked off Irish American Heritage Month in Lawrence with its annual Irish flag raising on Monday at 11 am on Campagnone Common.
During the ceremony, Mayor Kendrys Vasquez presented a proclamation to the Division naming March as Irish American Heritage Month in the city.
Unlike previous years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and government regulations, the month-long list of activities sponsored by Division 8 during Irish American Heritage Month will be limited to the flag-raising.
Irish American Heritage Month celebrates the achievements and contributions that Irish immigrants and their descendants have made to the United States, according to Division 8 President Bill Sullivan of North Andover.
He said the first Irish American Heritage Month was proclaimed by President George H. W. Bush in March 1991, and every U.S. president since has followed his example. Congress, on numerous occasions, has also designated March as Irish American Heritage Month, according to Sullivan. Governors, state legislatures and many cities and towns across the country have followed suit, he said.
Locally Irish immigrants and their descendants have contributed to Lawrence and the Merrimack Valley in many ways, according to Sullivan.
During the 1840s, many Irish immigrants helped build and construct Lawrence’s Great Stone Dam over the Merrimack River, which played a vital role in the city’s history, according to Sullivan.
Many of those of Irish ancestry have contributed to Lawrence, Massachusetts and the country, in the areas of public service, public safety, education, law, business and religion, Sullivan said.
This year will mark the 150th anniversary of the founding of Division 8 Ancient Order of Hibernians in Lawrence on Nov. 5, 1871, according to Sullivan.