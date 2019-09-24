PELHAM — Methuen graduates who ceremoniously turned tassels between 1938 and 1956 gathered recently for an afternoon of reminiscing over lunch and dancing at Harris' Pelham Inn.
The event was organized by Barbara Simonian and Sandra Perrault, both of the Class of 1954. They took over for the Class of 1942's Clair Pollard.
About 200 folks with shared Methuen roots attended the festivities.
Simonian explained that the event only gets bigger as years pass.
"Next year, we'll invite the class of 1957," she said. "And so on and so on."
The organizers also give out annual scholarships. This year's winners were announced Wednesday. They were awarded to the following Methuen High students: Ana Raquel Romero Acosta, Thomas Barry, Jileen Nazario Encarnacion, Megan O'Shea, Gisela Perez, Julia Sugden, Anastasia Yarid and Morgan Zraket.