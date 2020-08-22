METHUEN -- The search for a suspect in a Lawrence stabbing led to a car chase, a State Police helicopter search, a car crash and a K-9-assisted arrest Friday just before 10 p.m.
The 17-year-old driver, whose name isn't being released because he is a minor, was arrested and faces an array of charges. Three other people in the car evaded capture after the vehicle they were all in crashed into a parked car and rolled into a police cruiser on Berkeley Street in Lawrence, according to Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon.
Solomon said that earlier in the evening, Lawrence police sent out a BOLO, or Be-On-the-Look-Out notice, for a white Honda Civic believed to have been involved in a stabbing in that city.
At 9:54 p.m., Officer Josh Waller saw the Honda parked in the area of Park Street and Greycourt State Parkin Methuen. The car took off and was seen by another officer in another cruiser who then pursued the white Honda into Lawrence.
On Berkeley Street, the fleeing car slammed into a parked car and the occupants jumped out and ran. The driver left the car in drive, Solomon said, and it rolled into the side of a police cruiser.
An officer started a foot chase after the driver. A short time later, the juvenile driver was caught, with assistance from Methuen Officer Rob Cubelli and his K-9 partner, Duke.
Nobody was injured and the juvenile was taken to the Methuen police station, where he was booked on charges of failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, wanton destruction of property, speeding, a marked lanes violation and a red light violation.
He was held on $10,000 cash bail pending and arraignment on Monday, Aug. 24.
Methuen and Lawrence police are working together on the investigation, Solomon said, adding that the stabbing suspect was not caught and is not believed to have actually been in the car, despite the car being registered to the suspect.