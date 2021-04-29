LAWRENCE — One person is dead and four others hurt after a serious early morning crash involving multiple vehicles at Winthrop Avenue and South Union Street, police said.
The names of the deceased and others injured have not yet been released by authorities.
Lawrence police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene after the 12:23 a.m. crash. The four others were taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment for injuries described as "serious."
A mangled sedan was left in the intersection. Two deployed airbags could be seen inside the car and debris was tossed all over the road.
Some four ambulances were called and firefighters used two Jaws of Life extrication tools to free people from the vehicles, according to reports.
Crime scene and accident reconstruction specialists from Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene.
Drivers were urged to avoid the area as rescuers worked. The intersection was reopened to traffic later Thursday morning, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by Lawrence police, state police and District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com for updates. A complete report will appear in Friday's online and print editions.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.