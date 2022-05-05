METHUEN — Animal shelter workers in Methuen said goodbye this week to a one-eyed llama named Hyacinth, who was surrendered last month when her previous owner could no longer provide proper care.
Hyacinth is only the fifth llama to arrive at the MSPCA in 20 years, according to officials there.
A resident of Hubbarston, Massachusetts, heard the call for adopters through media coverage and made the drive from central Massachusetts to Methuen.
He took Hyacinth home Monday, but not before a photo opportunity at the Nevins Farm shelter.
MSPCA officials say the adopter is a shearer who also owns alpacas and another llama at Plain View Farm.
Hyacinth’s eye needed to be removed by a veterinary team at the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University soon after the surrender.
During her time at Nevins Farm, Hyacinth was in the company of many horses, goats and other farm animals rescued after complaints of negligence from previous owners.
More information about animals up for adoption can be found online at mspca.org.
