METHUEN — While responding to a water main break on Hidden Road during the last week of June, Water Department crews quickly discovered they had a bigger problem.
Water Distribution Superintendent Daryl Laurenza said there was an immediate need to replace the primary valve that services Conte Drive, Hidden Road, Sugar Hill Circle and Sugar Pine Lane.
“It’s leaking and it’s inoperable, it’s probably rotting from the outside in,” he said, adding that the water infrastructure in West Methuen dates back to the early-1950s. “We need to upgrade before something else happens. I don’t want to be out there in February doing it.”
To replace the valve, crews needed to cut service to 100 homes from 8 p.m. on July 7 to 5 a.m. on July 8.
However, Laurenza said, he expects the new valve will remain in service for the next 60 to 100 years.
“This is the main control for the neighborhood,” he said. “This is a crucial valve.’
This valve replacement comes just one month after two other incidents occurred on Oakland Avenue and Anderson Drive.
“It’s been a busy summer,” said Laurenza.
The rupture on Oakland Avenue happened in the early morning hours of June 6 when an eight-inch cast iron main gave way under the section of Oakland Avenue between Craven and Railroad streets. That water main had been in service since the early-1900s.
As a result, approximately 500,000 gallons of water were lost and service was cut to more than 100 homes.
Despite being one of the most durable pipes available, the useful life of a cast iron main is typically 100 years, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
The following day, it was reported that another water main had ruptured at the intersection of Anderson Drive and Dottie Lane. It was later determined that this was caused by extensive roadwork in that part of the city.
