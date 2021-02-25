LAWRENCE — One person was transported to Lawrence General Hospital this morning with serious injuries after a four-car accident on Interstate 495 north.
According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper Mark Thomas, a call came in at 9:08 a.m. alerting police of the crash, which took place near Exit 42B on the highway.
Trooper Scott Campbell, who was on the scene, said that a pickup truck rolled over after it was rear-ended.
"It caused a chain reaction from there," explained Campbell.
As of 9:32 a.m., traffic was being diverted off of I-495 north onto Route 114 via exit 42A.
The highway reopened as of 10:06 a.m.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
This story is developing. Check back at eagletribune.com for updates.