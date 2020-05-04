LAWRENCE – Three people were injured, including one who later died, in a shooting Sunday night near Newton and Andover streets, according to a press release from the Lawrence Police Department.
The incident occurred just after 9 p.m.
The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Lawrence General Hospital, according to the statement.
The shooting is under investigation by the Lawrence Police Department and the state police unit assigned to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.