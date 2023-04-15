METHUEN — One man died after after a two-alarm fire on the top floor of a three-decker apartment building at 97 Phillips St. Friday evening.
The name of the man, believed to be in his 50s, has not been released.
Firefighters first went to the building at around 5:50 p.m. Friday originally to investigate a water leak, said Methuen Fire Chief Tim Sheehy.
"A call came in from the second floor that there was a water problem," he said. "Something was running, and coming down so we didn't know we were going to a fire."
He said water was leaking from the third floor into the second.
On arrival, they observed smoke showing and a fire on the third floor, according to the press release.
When they forced entry into the apartment they could hear someone yelling for help, Sheehy said.
Firefighters located the adult male victim inside and rescued him from the home. He was immediately transported to an area hospital and later passed away. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the unit of origin.
"They were able to knock the fire down, get him out," Sheehy said. "But he didn't make it."
It's currently unclear if there is a connection between the leaking water and the fire.
Sheehy said the fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes.
One firefighter was sent to the hospital with chest pains and has since been released.
“Tragically, this was another case involving a fatal fire in a residence without working smoke alarms,” Sheehy said in a press release from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services. “For your safety and the safety of people you care for, please be sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home. Test them every month, and if they take alkaline batteries then change the batteries twice a year. Replace the alarm itself after 10 years. I can’t stress this enough, for every member of our community: Working smoke alarms save lives.”
Investigators determined that the fire began in a top-floor bedroom on the left side of the building, according to the press release. The cause of the fire was determined to be careless disposal of smoking materials.
“The unsafe or careless disposal of smoking materials is the leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts and nationally,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. “There is no truly safe way to smoke, but smoking in bed or when you’re drowsy or impaired is especially dangerous.”
The house is repairable added Sheehy.
The Salem Fire Department provided mutual aid at the scene and the Lawrence Fire Department provided station coverage. The Red Cross of Massachusetts responded to assist the displaced residents.
