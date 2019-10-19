METHUEN — A two-car crash near 625 Lowell St. Friday night left one person seriously injured, police said.
Police Chief Joseph Solomon said Methuen police responded to a report of an accident at 9:47 p.m. They found that a 2006 GMC Envoy with two people had been traveling westbound when a 2009 Acura TL was headed eastbound.
"For unknown reasons, as the vehicles approached each other, they collided head-on," according to a press release from Methuen police. A third vehicle, a 2019 Honda CRV, which had also been traveling westbound, received minor damage as a result of the accident.
The driver of the Acura, a 21-year-old male, was airlifted to Boston Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries.
He is currently listed in critical condition, according to police.
His name is not yet available.
The operator of the GMC, a 32-year-old male, and his 10-year-old daughter, received minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital. The driver and passengers in the Honda were also not injured.
Methuen police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are jointly investigating the crash.