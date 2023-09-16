ANDOVER — A car was hit by a Downeaster Train at around 9:25 a.m. on Saturday, causing minor injuries to one female occupant of the vehicle, according to police.
The female was left with "very minor injuries" and transported to Lawrence General Hospital, said Lt. Eddie Guy of the Andover Police Department.
There were no injuries to train passengers or crew members and train 691 was delayed approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes, according to a spokesperson from Amtrak.
The accident is being investigated by Amtrak Police. The crash occurred at Pearson Street and Railroad Street. Guy identified the car as a BMW X1, a compact SUV.
In July, an 85-year-old Andover man was struck and killed by a train close to the same location as Saturday's accident.
This is a developing story.
