If it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a team of dedicated education professionals to keep kids learning in the midst of a global pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced school districts across the country to adopt remote models that include a mixture of in-person and online classes as a way to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease.
While online classes works for some students, remote education has left others racking up absences because they aren't logging into class, aren't doing the work, or are simply checked out and playing video games while the class goes on.
As a result, some students across the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire are being recorded as absent so many times that they face grade failure or a lack of progress needed to advance through high school.
They're "falling through the cracks," according to Methuen schools Superintendent Brandi Kwong.
School officials are carefully monitoring drop-out figures and absentee rates to determine the scope of the problem. But those numbers are rising in some districts, leaving the real battle up to teams of teachers, social workers, counselors, health care professionals, parents, and administrators to monitor the activities of any student deemed to be at risk of failing out.
At the Parthum School in Lawrence, where all grade levels are taking classes remotely, attendance is still running at about 97%, said Principal Peter LeFebre.
"The driving thing for us is that we want the kids to know we want them in class," said Amanda Sullivan, dean of curriculum at the Parthum School. "We will notice when they are not there. We will track them down when they are not there. We will wake them up if they are not there. We are relentless about it — that is the key."
Attendance in Salem, New Hampshire, is lower, according to Superintendent Michael Delahanty.
He said attendance throughout the entire district runs about 87%. Attendance in remote learning classes in grades K-5 is high — around 95% — while students in grades 6-8 are at 92%. At the high school, where classes are fully remote until Dec. 17, the attendance rate averages 90%.
He noted, however, that about 85% of students are attending school in-person every day.
"The high school is temporarily remote until next Thursday, but otherwise students are in school," he said. "Students learning remotely are by parent choice so our attendance rates, even for remote learners, is generally positive."
In Haverhill, where the attendance rate was 94% last year, that number is down to about 85-90%, depending on the school, said Superintendent Margaret Marotta. With a school population of around 9,000 kids, that equates to an additional 400 to 500 students with absenteeism issues.
Marotta said there were several different categories of absent students who are online, ranging from no-shows to inattentiveness.
"Sometimes the student just doesn't show up" she said. "Or the student turns on the computer and their mind is somewhere else. Their parents think they are doing their work, they appear to be learning but are not."
Haverhill's school policy calls for students to complete at least 50% of the work when remote, and if they don't meet that threshold, they could be marked absent.
"Even when kids are in school, they don't always finish everything," she said. "But if there is clear evidence that the kid turns on computer but also turns on his Xbox, you can't really call that a day" of learning.
In that case, a student would be counted absent, she noted.
Just as in Lawrence, Haverhill has attendance teams made up of teachers, guidance counselor and others on staff to take steps to intervene and bring students back to class when their minds — or bodies — are elsewhere.
"We are doing a lot of work around it," Marotta said. "We have attendance teams in every building and we had hired a bilingual engagement team this year, so we were lucky."
Immigrant populations have been dealing with an added challenge for school attendance. In some cases, students have left the country and moved back to the Dominican Republic where there may be more family members who can help care for younger children.
"Some kids, a small number, we can't locate," Marotta said. "Some kids have returned to the DR or have moved in with grandparents. If parents have to work, the kids go back to DR where they have extended families."
Lawrence schools recognized that trend some time ago and passed a policy allowing for remote learning from the Dominican Republic for students who were previously enrolled in the district.
In Andover, Superintendent Sheldon Berman said attendance rates for online learning were pretty good -- right up until the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Then more students and staff started testing positive for the virus, forcing quarantines for them and their close contacts -- many of whom were other students and other staff members.
The result was that the high school had to go remote for two weeks and absenteeism started to climb.
"We had a number of individuals quarantined, others testing positive," Berman said, noting that overall the district is about 20% fully remote and 80% hybrid.
"People don't realize how dangerous gatherings are," he said, referring to holiday parties and family dinners.
"Our attendance was better than normal," he said. "Since Thanksgiving, it's been much more challenging."