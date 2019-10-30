DISTRICT A
Donna Bertolino, 56, of 3 William St. (Incumbent)
Political experience: Incumbent for School Committee, District A; previous member Lawrence Historical Commission, former board member at Lawrence Family Development Charter School.
Personal: No Children in Lawrence Public Schools
Profession: Dean of Academic Support Services at Northern Essex Community College; 33 years experience in higher education as an adjunct faculty, staff and administrator.
Question 1: Given that the School Committee has no, real power because of the state intervention, what do you hope to accomplish as a member of the committee over the next two years?
To maintain a strong connection with constituents, teachers and other educational leaders in the district so that I can advocate for resources, address concerns and ensure that we continue to stay on track with moving forward. I would like to see the School Committee begin working with the Alliance to develop short- and long-term measurable goals that demonstrate progress and reflect our ability to regain control of our district.
2. Once the state lifts its control of the school system, what would like to see implemented in the district?
The continuation of school-based autonomy under the guidance of a larger strategic framework and a clear district-wide vision that is developed by a cross-section of stakeholders.
3. Do you think the Alliance is doing a good job managing the district?
They have provided a sense of stability in a time of uncertainty.
Kassandra Infante, 26, of 3 Storrow Terr. (Challenger)
Political experience: No prior civic roles.
Profession: Educational administration/development.
Question 1: Given that the School Committee has no, real power because of the state intervention, what do you hope to accomplish as a member of the committee over the next two years?
A: My goals are focused on building coalition within the community, to better voice the concerns of Lawrence Public School families. I will push for a transition plan in order to end the state receivership. The people of Lawrence deserve to have power and democratic control of their own schools.
2. Once the state lifts its control of the school system, what would like to see implemented in the district?
A: With the financial promise of the Student Opportunity Act, I would like to see time/resources spent focused on diversifying licensed teaching staff, improving teacher retention, and a cultural shift toward more fair and inclusive practices and curriculum as studies show these interventions have a positive impact on student achievement. I would also advocate to eliminate high stakes testing.
3. Do you think the Alliance is doing a good job managing the district?
A: Which factors of success are we measuring? According to data reported by DESE, the schools continue to exhibit very high teacher turnover rates each year under receivership and the achievement/opportunity gap continues to persist, especially for our low-income students and English language learners. While graduation rates have increased, there isn’t enough attention being paid to long-term success for students in college and beyond. There is much work to be done in ensuring our students are receiving the strongest education that will serve them for life.
DISTRICT B
No candidates
DISTRICT C
No candidates
DISTRICT D
Joshua Alba, 36, of 51 Nesmith St. (Unopposed)
Personal: Single, two children, 13 and 16, living out of state.
Occupation: Raíz Organizer for Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts.
Political experience: No prior elected position.
Question 1: Given that the School Committee has no, real power because of the state intervention, what do you hope to accomplish as a member of the committee over the next two years?
A: If elected, I intend to work with my colleagues on the school committee, the Dept. of Elementary & Secondary Education, and our state legislators to develop a transition plan to successfully reinstate local democratic control over our public schools to the people of Lawrence, with clear benchmarks so that we have accountability through the process. Furthermore, I'm aiming to boost teacher retention, and diversify the teaching staff by creating a paraprofessional-to-teacher support program with the Lawrence Teachers Union.
2. Once the state lifts its control of the school system, what would like to see implemented in the district?
A: Assuming that the state does lift its control, after 8 years with no plan to transition to local control, I would like to have an independent assessment done on the effects of the "turnaround" and compare those results with the latest research and evidence-based projects across the country. Then, I would have this report discussed in public forums across the district to get key stakeholders, namely parents, students, and teachers, to comment.
3. Do you think the Alliance is doing a good job managing the district?
A: This is a loaded question. What measurements are we looking at? The accepted measures are graduation rates and test scores, but do these reflect any real sense of programmatic success? Do these measures accurately portray student intelligence, mental health, projected success in college? No. One might insist, “has the graduation rate increased?” I'd ask, how are those numbers being generated? How many students got shuffled to alternative schools or otherwise pushed out? I'd look at teacher turnaround rates. Lawrence loses approximately 50 percent of teachers every two years. That means insecurity for teachers, there's less trust between students and teachers, which means that we have a poor learning environment.
DISTRICT E
Patricia Mariano, 28 Ridgewood Circle (Unopposed)
Personal: Married to Nelson Mariano; children Joseph and Christina, and daughter-in-law, Kelly, two grandchildren. Lifelong resident of Lawrence.
Occupation: Employed by the Lawrence School Department for 40 years serving as a teacher, assistant principal and principal, retired in 2011 as the principal of the Francis M. Leahy School.
Political experience: Appointed to the School Committee by the City Council in 2012 to fill a vacancy in District E. Re-elected in 2013, 2015 and 2017. Member of the Leahy School Building Committee. Chairwoman of the Lawrence Cultural Council.
Question 1: Given that the School Committee has no, real power because of the state intervention, what do you hope to accomplish as a member of the committee over the next two years?
A: State intervention in our school system gives us an opportunity to work collaboratively with the Board of Education to improve our role as members of the School Committee. Over the next two years, I would like to see a dedicated effort on the part of the School Committee and the LAE Board to look at ways this transition can begin and follow through on this goal. The “real power” comes with the positive influence this collaboration and transition will have on our school system which will ultimately boost student outcomes.
2. Once the state lifts its control of the school system, what would like to see implemented in the district?
A: The success of any organization can be measured by the way it nurtures and prepares its members to assume leadership roles. The implementation of a training program which would allow staff to shadow, practice and ultimately become an administrator in the district will provide a cohort of homegrown educators, knowledgeable in district demographics ready to assume roles in a moment’s notice.
3. Do you think the Alliance is doing a good job managing the district?
A: As a member of the Lawrence Alliance for Education Board, I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact this board has had on the Lawrence Public Schools. In a snapshot we have hired a new superintendent, setting parameters for her evaluation, approved guidelines and principles for the creation of a transparent school budget submission and continued supporting the Turnaround Plan implementation. Additionally, the board has approved changes in the district’s attendance policy, school calendar, school leadership team policy and approved two collective bargaining agreements. Moving forward the board has established a subcommittee to initiate the renewal of the Turnaround Plan in order to sustain progress.
DISTRICT F
No candidates