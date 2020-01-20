SALEM — Jury selection was underway last week for the criminal trial of a Lawrence man accused of raping multiple females, including a 13-year-old girl who was walking to middle school on an October morning in 2016.
Angel Mateo, 23, of 76 Phillips St., is facing trial on 16 criminal charges including rape of a child with force, indecent assault and battery, assault with intent to commit rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unarmed robbery.
While jury selection in Salem Superior Court started Tuesday, opening statements in the case are not expected until Tuesday, Jan. 21, according to the trial schedule.
Mateo has been held without bail since Oct. 20, 2016 after he was arrested and charged with attacking the 13-year-old girl as she walked to middle school in Lawrence.
After Mateo's 2016 arrest, police located several more victims. He was then charged with indecently assaulting other women on May 28 and June 11, 2016, both in the Phillips Street area of Lawrence
After his arrest, police also obtained Mateo’s cell phone, which contained numerous photos of “young-looking females in sexually explicit circumstances,” according to a report.
One video depicted a female performing a sex act under what appeared to be “duress,” police said.
In December 2016, Mateo was indicted by the Essex County grand jury and the case was moved to Salem Superior Court. If convicted, Mateo will face more severe penalties at the superior court level.
Also, in April 2016, Mateo was arrested and charged with extortion, illegal dissemination of obscene materials and threats.
Those charges were leveled after Mateo threatened his ex-girlfriend, saying if she did not perform a sex act on him that he would post a sex video of her online and “ruin her image,” according to police.
After his arraignment on those charges, Mateo was released and ordered by the court to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet.
On Oct. 20, the 13-year-old girl told police the man who raped her was wearing “an inmate bracelet.”
