NORTH ANDOVER — Rosemary Connelly Smedile explained her “no” vote on Royal Crest in terms of community.
“What are we doing to our own neighbors, who will be living in a construction zone for eight to 10 years?” she questioned. “That’s not how people in North Andover treat one another.”
Smedile was the only member of the Select Board to vote against recommending the Royal Crest redevelopment proposal at a meeting on April 11. The project aims to replace 588 two- and three-bedroom units along Route 114 with a mixed-use development that will include 824 multi-family units, 97 of which would be permanently affordable, along with 199 townhouses, two dorms for Merrimack College, 108,000 square feet of office space and 70,000 square feet of retail space.
A zoning overlay district must be approved at Tuesday’s Town Meeting before the project can start.
Smedile’s objection focuses on the quality of life for North Andover residents who abut Royal Crest Estates, or who live in surrounding neighborhoods. She says they will be negatively affected by years of demolition, debris removal and construction.
“You will be listening to construction noise all day long,” she said. “There is no question this will have an impact on property values. People have homes as part of their retirement savings, and often will downsize using the money from the sale of their home. It’s going to be hard for people to sell.”
But among the Select Board members who voted for the zoning overlay, Janice Phillips pointed out that something was going to be built at Royal Crest, one way or another. If the overlay is approved, the town will still have a say in what gets built, she said.
“It has to go through planning and zoning and conservation,” Phillips said at the Select Board meeting on April 11. “Every little piece of this will be vetted further and further as the project develops.”
Phillips also said the construction process would be subject to review by the town.
“These things are not a free-for-all green light, they are regulated, they have to follow guidelines, you don’t get to throw asbestos out into the air,” she said.
Increased traffic volume is also a major issue raised by the opposition, which Planning Board meetings have established would triple. People in favor point to a planned state project to widen Route 114, but others say that won’t account for the projected traffic from the Royal Crest project.
Among them is Al Deldotto, who lives on Rosedale Avenue and can see Royal Crest from his back yard.
“Time will tell, and it would stink to be wrong in this situation,” Deldotto told Planning Board Chair Eitan Goldberg at a March 15 meeting.
Smedile and Deldotto’s concerns were echoed and amplified by other abutters and town residents who attended Planning and Select Board meetings, including Lynne Jackobek from Berkley Road.
“I mainly object to the inclusion of Merrimack College in the project,” she told the Select Board. “Dorms do not belong next to the residential neighborhoods.”
Late, loud partying and fireworks are already a constant feature of the student presence at Royal Crest, where they comprise half of the residents, and the aggravation would be worsened by college sanctioned activities at the dorms, Jackobek said.
This contrasts with the view of those, like Phillips, who feel the dorms are a good alternative to the current situation, where students live among other residents at Royal Crest.
“Keeping them to one side is a great way to maintain more control,” Phillips said.
Regardless, Jackobek said the “traffic will be unbearable” and “construction will be interminable” if the overlay is approved, and she thinks the project is simply wrong for North Andover.
“It will urbanize our town beyond recognition,” Jackobek said.
Mary Lou Schaalman of Hillside Road addressed the Planning Board on March 1 and pointed out the contradiction that, while zoning requirements wouldn’t allow her to “push back the wall of my kitchen 6 feet because there’s some wetland back there,” the proposed plans at Royal Crest were a “big departure” from the residential zone where it would be sited.
“I’ve come around to believing in the mixed use, but I do believe the scale and density are really serious problems,” she said.
A different view was offered by George Koehler, a member of the Master Plan Implementation Committee and a resident of Quail Run Road. He told the Planning Board on March 14 that the town is growing, and must choose between increasing density or decreasing open space.
“The people that say that this project is too dense, what I would challenge them to do is say, okay, if you reduce the density, where would you put those people that you’ve cut out?” he said.
Schaalman also suggested that Merrimack College should build their dorms on a parcel of land that they already own near the Andover/North Andover YMCA.
“It’s surrounded by non-residential buildings,” she said. “It’s surrounded by a couple of houses that now have Merrimack placards on the front of them, and office buildings.”
John Simons, who was one of three “no” votes in the Planning Board’s 3-2 recommendation against the redevelopment project, said his 36 years on the Planning Board helped him arrive at his decision.
“When you see a proposal, you bring your experience and background, there’s no doubt about it,” he said. “I think I would still characterize this as too dense, too vast, too much for that location, and out of character with the community.”
Simons said the Planning Board’s hearings for the Royal Crest proposal, which started in September 2020, were the longest he can remember, which was to be expected for a project of this size. He felt that other projects that the board had approved in recent years, such as Princeton Properties on Osgood Street, were just as dense but smaller in scale than the Royal Crest Proposal.
“It’s one of those projects seven times in the same place,” Simons said.
But the idea of focusing new development and making zoning changes “along key commercial corridors that may be more appropriate for high-density mixed-use development” is a land use strategy that was called for by the town’s 2018 Master Plan.
The Master Plan Implementation Committee gave this feature of the developer’s plans a positive rating.
Still, Simons compared the potential end result to the residential portion of Assembly Square in Somerville, and said that would be a poor fit for the proposed location.
“Having been on the Planning Board as long as I have, and seen the pattern of development, the types of development both residential and commercial over time and how it’s changed, you get a sense of how density will impact surrounding neighborhoods,” he said.
