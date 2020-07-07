ANDOVER — Planning a wedding during the pandemic is hard. But for brides-to-be who are also on the front line fighting the virus, things just got a little bit easier.
The Andover-based nonprofit organization Brides Across America is giving away free wedding gowns to healthcare professionals who are working directly with coronavirus patients.
Thus far the organization has gifted 95 dresses to healthcare workers, most of whom are in Massachusetts, although they have also included women from as far away as Florida and California.
“What we did was we added the frontline COVID healthcare workers to our existing mission," said Terry Brumley, a member of the board of directors.
Brides Across America, which has locations around the nation and is headquartered in Andover, is a charitable organization founded in 2008 by CEO Heidi Janson. Its mission is to gift wedding gowns to those in the military and first responders.
The organization gives away gowns with a hefty price tag, too.
“We have dresses obviously that might be in the $900s or $800s, but those are discounted anyway. But the average price of a wedding gown today is $1,500 and up,” Brumley said. “I saw a bride in there on Sunday who had on a designer dress and I think the original price on that dress was $2,800.”
Brumley said although Brides Across America doesn’t specialize in footwear, sometimes the organization provides shoes to brides, as well.
“We don’t have a shoe store, but we try to give them what they need to complete their outfit,” Brumley said.
For more information, call 978-470-4817 or visit www.bridesacrossamerica.com.