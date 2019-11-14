LAWRENCE — As the city struggles with a recent wave of juvenile-related crime, an Anti-Violence Walk is expected to step off across from City Hall at noon Saturday.
"We need to curb the violence. We are not going to take it anymore," said Lee Fickenworth, whose son Gabriel Gonzalez Jr., 18, was shot and killed in the city in 2009.
Fickenworth is among a group of activists and organizers who planned Saturday's walk.
Denise Murray, mother of 2010 Lawrence murder victim Timothy Walker, 20, is also expected to attend and address the group, Fickenworth said.
Walkers, who are encouraged to bring their own signs, will meet across from City Hall and then walk around the Campagnone Common.
Moments of silence will be held along the route. T-shirts and bracelets will also be given out. Police are also expected to be at the walk, she said.
"We want to show the community we are not playing around. We want peace in the city," Fickenworth said.
Fickenworth was instrumental in organizing the annual Day of Remembrance, held each September to memorialize all of the city's murder victims.
A spate of juvenile and gang-related crime has occurred in the city recently, including shootings, robberies and carjackings. Police have said they believe younger people are carrying weapons and committing crimes because they face more lenient penalties than those charged as adults.
All are invited to participate in the walk. Refreshments will be served.
"Anybody and everybody. No matter who you are. Just come out," Fickenworth said.