Ovalles named officer of month after gun incident 

LAWRENCE — After responding to a "gun call" at a Ferry Street address earlier this month, Officer Alexander Ovalles could have passed department detectives the investigation into the reported pistol whipping of a man over a spilled drink.
However, Ovalles "was confident in his abilities and was not satisfied" until the suspect, Angel Jomar "Scooter" Rodriguez, 21, was placed under arrest, according to a department commendation.
Ovalles was named Officer of The Month by Mayor Daniel Rivera and police Chief Roy Vasque for his response Nov. 16.
Rodriguez, 21, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested and charged by SWAT officers as a result of the incident.
Ovalles was the first officer to arrive at the location and was "able to contain and preserve a chaotic scene," according to the commendation written by Sgt. Ariel Montas.
The officer soon teamed up with Detective Kevin Nigohosian to investigate, conduct interviews and put together photo arrays that identified Rodriguez, a known gang member, as the suspect, police said.
"Officer Ovalles tirelessly worked into the morning hours and was able to put forth a complete body of work that surpassed not only the expectations and scrutiny of his supervisors but also agents of the court," according to the commendation.
Ovalles "could have deferred this investigation to the detective bureau for subsequent investigation but he was confident in his abilities and was not satisfied until Rodriguez was taken into custody for his crimes. His resilience, ability to seek the advice of his supervisors, accept constructive criticism and drive to remove a dangerous and reckless individual from the streets are a testament to the caliber and character of the officers of the rank and file of the department," Montas wrote.
He "developed probable cause to search and subsequently arrest a dangerous thug that has terrorized our community for quite some time. Officer Ovalles was driven, disciplined and methodical with his actions and I am certain that he prevented a tragedy by removing a gun wielding thug from our streets," Montas continued.
Montas ended the commendation writing, "It is my belief that Officer Ovalles’ actions are in keeping with the highest traditions and standards of the Lawrence Police Department."
