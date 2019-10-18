Trees and power lines came down on roads, houses and a bus as the region was hit hard by a wind storm and heavy rains Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
High winds tore through the region and pelting rain fell in the Merrimack Valley because of the nor’easter, according the National Weather Service. Overnight wind gusts were around 50 miles per hour in the Merrimack Valley, with recorded winds gusting at up to 54 miles per hour in Lawrence, the service reported.
Overnight a tree limb fell into a Methuen home, police said. The resident at 22 Hidden Road luckily chose to sleep downstairs during the storm. When he woke up, he found a tree limb on the bed where he normally sleeps.
As winds continued into Thursday morning a tree and power lines fell on a Lawrence public school bus.
There were no children on the bus that was stopped at North Street and Chandler Road in Andover and no one was injured, Andover police Lt. Edward Guy said. The driver escaped through the emergency exit because the bus was covered by a tree, a snapped utility pole and some wires, he said. A bracket on the pole smashed two holes through the bus’ windshield.
Around 11 a.m. the entrance to North Road and the rear of the bus were blocked with orange pylons. Chainsaws buzzed as crews cut up the tree limbs that snapped a utility pole and left power lines in a tangled web diagonally across the street.
“It’s an ongoing situation as National Grid is responding and will have to put up a new pole, put the wires up and such,” Guy said.
Lawrence schools spokesman Chris Markuns said that although the bus had Lawrence Public Schools markings, no one in the district was using it at the time.
“I don’t know who was using it,” Markuns said. “The transportation company controls the vehicles and sometimes vehicles from other districts get used for other things when it’s not in use by the district.”
The North Andover Fire Department reported a tree fell on a house on Great Pond Road Wednesday night. No injuries were reported.
Overnight winds in Derry and the rest of Southern New Hampshire reached 50 to 55 miles per hour, said Tom Hawley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Thousands of other people were also without power through the day because of the high winds.
In Massachusetts, hundreds of thousands of people lost power and more than 5,000 customers were left without power Thursday in Andover, Methuen, Lawrence, and Haverhill. Power was briefly restored to 3,000 customers on the Methuen/Lawrence line, Methuen police said.
The National Grid outage map listed new blackouts beginning at 9:29 a.m. In New Hampshire, more than 4,000 customers of Unitil, Liberty, Eversource and New Hampshire Electric Co-Op were without power, according to the companies’ websites as of 11 a.m.
Northern Essex Community College’s Haverhill campus delayed opening Thursday until 10 a.m. because of the power outage and Whittier Technical School was closed for the day. Northern Essex’s Lawrence campus operated on a normal schedule.
Overnight, Derry police had to close six different roads because of downed trees and wires, Lt. Eric Kester said. There was also flooding due to some backed-up storm drains, though the Derry Department of Public works quickly cleared those, Kester added.
In nearby Londonderry two roads were closed as well and there were barriers up around town, police said.
Plaistow, Salem and Windham went largely unscathed, according to the towns’ police departments.
Rescuing chickens
The high winds knocked out power at many residents’ homes in Derry and the Police Department hosted some baby chickens.
Derry resident Michelle Sullivan called the station with concerns about her chicks and eggs because her power had gone out overnight due to the storm, according to Kester.
“She called saying it was critical she get access to electricity or her chicks would have died,” Kester said.
Kester said the overnight officer, Lt. Robert Smith, invited Sullivan to bring her brood to the station.
She arrived at approximately 4 a.m. Thursday morning and first set up her chicks and eggs in the front lobby, but then moved her operation into one of the interview rooms so as not to interfere with police business.
Kester said there were about a dozen eggs hatching in an incubator, some even showing a bit of beak pushing through, along with another 10 or so fluffy chicks about two to three weeks old.
“She stayed with the chicks,” Kester said, adding Sullivan had to leave briefly to take her son to school.
Once her power returned, Kester said Sullivan headed home with her flock around 11 a.m.
The 20-year Police Department veteran said there are always interesting situations in the community, but this was a first for chicks needing some warmth at the police station.
“It was another opportunity to help people,” Kester said. “It’s a really good story.”
He added that while the chicks and eggs were at the station, police Chief Edward Garone took time to pop in to check on the progress.
Police posted on Facebook that they can’t wait until the little chicks hatch and suggested a name, Officer Peck.
