ANDOVER — Typically Boy Scout Troop 73 from Andover would be outside Stop & Shop gathering food in the troop's semi-annual food drive.
With the pandemic, however, the scouts could not.
Instead, they have been knocking on neighbors’ doors to collect food for the Lawrence food bank Neighbors in Need, said Scoutmaster Chris Dunn.
The expanded “scouting for food” drive started in April with a small collection, he said.
“I had a bucket on my porch in the summer and had been bringing food to Neighbors in Need about once a month from April through the fall,” Dunn said.
This fall they made it more official and went door do door collecting food, Dunn said. The scouts joined by others from the cub scouts and scouts in troop 76 were able to donate 361 pounds of food.
“We know that the food banks are having trouble keeping up,” Dunn said. “They get a lot of help at the holidays, but not necessarily at other times.”
He added, “We are searching for ways to have fun and give back in these unprecedented times.”