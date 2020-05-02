NORTH ANDOVER — School officials being sued over the treatment of two high school-aged victims of sexual assault have been given another month to respond to the accusations, which were filed Feb. 14 in U.S. District Court in Boston.
According to court documents, the defendants were unprepared to meet the May 1 deadline due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down schools March 14 and through the remainder of the academic year.
A judge approved the request Wednesday, two days before the responses were expected.
The defendants are Superintendent Gregg Gilligan and High School Principal Chet Jackson, Assistant Principals Scott Young and Brooke Randall, along with the Town of North Andover, the School District and School Committee.
In asking for the time extension, their joint attorney John Davis said his clients have “experienced some difficulties and delays in communicating with one another and in obtaining and developing the information necessary to prepare responses.”
The lawsuit was filed by two former students and one of their parents who say reports of rape and sexual assault were mishandled at North Andover High.
The girls, whose identities are protected in court documents, are represented by Attorney Andrew Miltenberg. He wants the case to be "a warning for schools throughout the country of how not to handle Title IX investigations."
Title IX is a federal civil rights law that protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs that receive federal money.
The younger girl — a freshman in 2016 whose mother is also listed as a plaintiff in the case — said she left North Andover High because of the negative way she was treated by school officials when she told them about being raped and then sexually assaulted months later by her then-classmate, Eliezer Tuttle.
The other girl, a 2015 freshman, said in the lawsuit that she felt forced into North Andover’s night school program in order to avoid Tuttle, who also attacked her. Tuttle was arrested for that assault and put on probation, but Massachusetts law allowed him to stay in school because he was not charged with a felony.
Both girls behind the lawsuit were presented by the school with documents labeled “school safety plans” following their respective attacks.
The plans dictated where they could be at North Andover High in relation to Tuttle, including certain hallways they could walk down and others they needed to avoid, as well as when they had to stay away from the gym during Tuttle’s wrestling practice.
A mother of one of the girls stepped in to prevent her daughter from agreeing to the plan. The other signed it and was issued a new, updated version when she started attending classes at night. Both plans threatened suspension if disobeyed.
The lawsuit cites the agreements in accusing the defendants of failing at their job to maintain a safe and secure learning environment for students, especially the ones who reported attacks.