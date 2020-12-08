BRENTWOOD –– A virtual court hearing Monday involving accused murderer William Argie stopped abruptly after the defendant asked to speak privately with his attorneys –– a complicated request in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Parties were convened on the court system’s video streaming platform to discuss pending motions, including what evidence can be presented at trial, postponed by the pandemic until June 2021. Then, Argie is scheduled to face a jury who will weigh charges for first-degree murder, an alternative count of reckless second-degree murder, and falsifying evidence.
The 48-year-old is accused of strangling his wife, Maureen, to death on April 4, 2019 in the Londonderry home they shared with their elementary school aged children.
Details of the case remained largely hidden until August, when Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley and Assistant Attorney General Heather Cherniske wrote in court paperwork about the couple’s "imminent divorce" and "deepening financial troubles."
Court paperwork states, “the day after his wife’s murder, Argie was tracked down to a casino in Connecticut, where he was found gambling” after a suicide attempt.
Prosecutors believe his deepening financial crisis leading up to the incidents in question are also relevant. They say Argie lost his longtime job as a physicians assistant and was unable to find consistent employment to pay off mounting debt.
He was being chased by creditors, on the verge of filing for personal bankruptcy, and continued to gamble, according to documents.
Prosecutors say Argie was motivated to kill his wife for her $400,000 life insurance policy, of which he was the sole beneficiary.
Defense attorneys William Schultz and Caitlin Purvis-Dunn have objected to key parts of the prosecution's evidence and planned to discuss it Monday.
Unable to be in the House of Corrections alongside their client due to pandemic protocols, Argie was joined on camera –– after a brief refusal –– only by a corrections officer.
Argie cooperated with proceedings before asking for the private conversation. With the corrections officer in the room, however, he was not satisfied with the privacy, his attorney explained.
Judge Marguerite Wageling said, “I know corrections officers have to often balance respect that detainees want to have private conversations, but we haven’t come up with any other solution than this (continuance).”
“COVID ebbs and flows and changes, and science changes as it relates to it,” she said. “I wish I could give you some specific idea when we can resume (in person).”
Another virtual hearing was scheduled for next week.