LAWRENCE — The August afternoon felt like a neighborhood reunion.
Lawrence High School art teacher Eric Allshouse stood by his finished wall mural on the Feeney Brothers Utility Company building at 119 May St., set among single-family homes and triple-deckers.
Passing drivers honked approval. A few familiar faces, including at least one former student, stopped and cheered Allshouse’s bright, folkloric panorama — a sweeping scene of street crews, sky and Lawrence landmarks.
Allshouse worked on it for 160 hours from June 29 to Aug. 14, toiling under his round-brimmed sun hat. He plotted the composition, sketched the lines and painted the scene, keeping his summer mural streak alive.
He has painted a Lawrence mural each of the past seven years. This one — like everything else in 2020 — is different. It speaks to the ability to adapt.
Ordinarily, Allshouse would direct a team of student artists on the Lawrence projects through the Essex Art Center’s summer mural program. That was not possible this time around. The center had postponed its youth programs, due to the coronavirus.
When Zach Pereira, local manager for Feeney Brothers, called art center Director Cathy McLaurin to ask if they would consider doing a mural at their site, she told him of their predicament.
That spawned an idea.
“Eric decided to paint the mural on his own,” McLaurin said. “It is really fabulous.”
Pereira said he is proud of the mural. It tells a story about work, safety, energy and Feeney Brothers’ desire to be part of the neighborhood.
Feeney, which has several locations in New England, installs and repairs gas lines.
The company bought the vacant building and property two years ago. The interior has been restored, and the street-facing exterior painted.
They painted it blue. Taggers put their names on it. The cycle continued. The company would roll another layer of paint and a string of tags followed.
Over the summer, Allshouse was a mainstay at the May Street location.
He listened to music and painted the 100-foot-long and 10-foot-high wall. On a perpendicular end section, he painted a group portrait of five Feeney workers, one who lives in Lawrence and another from Methuen.
Allshouse chatted with passersby on the sidewalk. They included “Every Day Ray,” a fellow who walked his dogs.
Across the street, high on the hillside at Bellevue Cemetery, a hawk peered down from a big tree, occasionally going airborne and letting out a piercing call while hunting.
New gooseneck lights illuminate the mural at night. Allshouse is pleased that people like the work, and he earned $5,000 making it.
Now Feeney Brothers wants Allshouse to paint a mural at another building in Boston.
That will have to wait. School starts soon.
Meanwhile, the neighborhood has a new landmark.
“I’m so happy,” said Kathy Nevarez, a lifelong Lawrencian who lives down the street and one of the drivers who stopped to applaud the job.
“It’s so beautiful. It adds a lot driving by.”