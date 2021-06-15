Andover's second Pride parade went off without a hitch Sunday.
Residents decked out their cars and wore their most colorful apparel to celebrate the town's second annual Pride parade hosted by South Church.
Last year Eileen Forgue, a member of South Church’s Pride Committee, began planning a local parade after Boston city officials canceled the one that was supposed to be held there because of the pandemic.
This year the Boston Pride parade was again postponed because of pandemic restrictions. However, Andover residents were still able to celebrate together.
South Church has "declared that people of all sexual orientations and gender identities are not only welcome but also affirmed in the full life of our church and its ministries," according to its website.
The church also hosts the Merrimack Valley PFLAG Parents of Transgender Children support group.
For more information on South Church's Pride and LGBTQ+ resources visit southchurch.com/pride/.