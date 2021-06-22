HAVERHILL — The Essex County Ghost Project will host a paranormal walk of the Hilldale Cemetery on Saturday, June 26. A meet and greet is at 7 p.m. followed by a ghost hunt at 8 p.m. Cost is $10 per person at the gate.
Proceeds from this event go to support Asperger Works Inc. Located in its new office at the First Presbyterian Church, 346 Broadway, Asperger Works finds equitable employment for people on the autism spectrum and educates employers about the benefits of having someone with autism on their staff.
Care Dimensions Celebrates Haverhill and Lawrence nursing assistants
HAVERHILL — In celebration of National Nursing Assistant Week, June 17 to 23, Care Dimensions, a hospice and palliative care provider to adults and children in Massachusetts, is recognizing hospice aide CNAs Sandra Estrada and Myrtha Morantus and Senior Hospice aides Moses Mugwanya and Monika Roman of Haverhill, and hospice aide CNA Mercedes DeLeon and Senior Hospice aides Assumptah Mwai and Shelly Rowe of Lawrence for the outstanding, compassionate care they provide to patients at end of life.
"Our hospice aides are the women and men who live our mission every day to provide gentle, compassionate care and companionship to our patients," said Care Dimensions President and CEO Patricia Ahern. "While they’re bathing, dressing and providing personal care to patients, they’re also talking and listening to stories, laughing and singing with patients."
The nonprofit Care Dimensions provides comprehensive hospice, palliative care, grief support in more than 100 communities in Massachusetts.
Visit www.CareDimensions.org. Dimensions.
Andover music series
Andover is hosting a summer music series every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. until August 26.
The Summer Music Series will kick off on Thursday, June 24th from 6 – 8 PM with Steel Accent Steel Band https://www.steelaccent.com/ in front of Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street, Andover.
The series is being hosted by the 375th Anniversary Committee to encourage people to enjoy shopping and dining while listening to the steel drum sounds during your visit.
“The 375th Committee is excited to be able to offer residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy downtown Andover this summer,” said Paul MacKay, chair of the committee.
For more information on upcoming music and other events that will celebrate Andover go andover375.org.