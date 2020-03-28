SALEM, N.H. — Coming from a family of teachers, Beth Frias chuckles when she says that running a classroom of her own was never the plan.
That’s still the case, even as her three daughters — in fourth, fifth and eighth grade — prepare for their third week of remote learning under her supervision.
An unprecedented order from Gov. Chris Sununu amid the new coronavirus pandemic shut down the girls’ schools, and every other school in the state, until at least May 4. The same is true in Massachusetts, under Gov. Charlie Baker’s jurisdiction.
As bedrooms, couches and kitchen tables morph into makeshift classrooms, teachers are providing digital access to academic work from afar.
Parents, meanwhile, are shoved into a new role directly overseeing their children’s lessons and making sure it all gets done well, often while working full time from home as well.
Frias, a full-time executive who typically works from her Salem home, has embraced her playful new daytime company. But she’s quick to include the disclaimer, “It’s going to get stale the longer everyone is stuck in the house.”
She added, "Having little bodies in the house has been a disruption, but everyone I work with is also going through it. It’s kind of comical. Whose kid is going to scream the loudest today?”
Frias explained the trick to subduing chaos has been keeping her girls regimented.
"I come from a family of teachers and there's one in particular who has always been under the belief that kids don't belong in school for eight hours per day," she said." I think the core of what they've pulled out and sent home for work is realistic."
She said the manageable workloads have also helped her stay on track with her job.
"From 9 a.m. until at least noon, everyone in this house is doing some type of work pretty independently. And if they don't have something from their teachers, they're finding a book."
Establishing a routine is one of the top suggestions in a new weekly newsletter from New Hampshire education officials.
“Will my child do his/her work?” an early newsletter opens with. “How can I help my child succeed?”
Bullet points include establishing a work area, as well as parents being accessible and lending support.
The newsletter can be found online at education.nh.gov and will delve into suggested means of coping with this historic change. A comparable Massachusetts link is at doe.mass.edu.
But officials on both sides of the state line have not been blind to the extraordinary burden on parents, as well as the specialized learning needs of some students.
State officials have designated specific resources to mitigate some of the stress, including a reminder that not all lessons come from textbooks.
"Even greater emphasis will be placed on the learning of specific skills such as time management, self-starting, problem solving and critical thinking skills," New Hampshire education officials wrote on the state site.
In the Frias’ home it translates to home economic lessons. As an executive in the professional world, it felt natural for the matriarch to set up a list of tasks on the door of her home office.
“We broke out all of the chores that need to be done. The girls each get to pick one off the board that they’re going to do that day. They also know that they’re going to get outside once a day," she said. "They have some freedom with figuring out when they're going to do it all.”
The Massachusetts Department of Education has provided links to children's yoga videos, with a focus on mindfulness and relaxation for when it's time to wind down at the end of the day.
Along the same lines, Frias said she regularly reminds herself to take a breath.
"I just think we all need to do what we can," she said. "Don't set expectations that are not attainable for your household."