Parents demand classroom time for students

NORTH ANDOVER — Some parents say the town's plan for the coming school year fails to provide students with enough classroom time.
The parents say too little time with teachers and fellow students would hurt their children's ability to learn, and also put too much stress on families. They are demanding their children attend school full time, or at least be given more classroom time than school officials are currently planning in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.
The parents made their demands known at a protest in front of the town's school administrative offices Tuesday evening. The protest, where parents held signs in the rain, began with four parents who were later joined by several others.
The school district's plan calls for students in elementary through high school to attend school two partial days per week, with online remote learning from home the rest of the time, and for kindergarten students to attend school for half days.
Parent Jack Kacvinsky said he and other parents are asking for a full return to classrooms or as close to that as possible.
"I'm not totally against a hybrid model as you have to have some wiggle room,'' he said of a mix of classroom and remote learning, which is part of the school district plan.
"But can't something more can be done to get our kids back in the classroom" for additional days or hours of the school week? he asked.
Kacvinsky said that in response to a survey sent to parents asking their opinions on the reopening of schools, 41% percent of the 1,364 responders said they were very likely to allow their children to return to classroom learning this fall, while 21.4% responded they were likely to do the same.
"In all, 62 percent of parents indicated they were in favor of full-time, in-person learning," Kacvinsky said.
He said 8.1 percent of parents indicated they were very unlikely to allow their children to return to school for in-person learning, 10 percent said they were unlikely to do so, while 19.5 percent were undecided.
While they gathered Tuesday night and held signs in support of classroom learning, the parents said School Superintendent Gregg Gilligan met with them briefly prior to the 6 p.m. School Committee meeting.
Parent Sean Richard explained that remote learning did not work for his family when schools closed in the spring due to the COVID-19 crisis. He said a hybrid learning model would be better than a fully remote model in which students would learn online from home every day.
"My biggest concern with remote learning is asking young children especially to focus on a computer screen when in many cases you don't have a parent who can log them in, review computer apps and look over their shoulders," he said. "Parents aren't trained teachers and many won't have the time."
Richard said he appreciated Gilligan spending a few minutes in the rain chatting with the parents and listening to their concerns.
"He has a lot of competing pressures and priorities, and obviously the teachers union has a very different position than a majority of parents, but I hope that whatever decision is made, there is a chance to reconsider the approach as we go through the fall," Richard said.
In a letter to parents, Gilligan noted that guidelines from state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley directed each school district to develop three models for the coming school year: A remote learning model, a hybrid model, and in-person learning in classrooms. A comprehensive plan was due to be submitted by the town to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and also to be released to the school community. The plan is subject to change, Gilligan said.
"We understand that throughout the year, depending on guidance from DESE as well as the Department of Health, all three models may be used, and that we may need to pivot seamlessly between the models at any given time," Gilligan told parents. "Given the current information available to us at this time, and after much consideration, we are recommending the hybrid models outlined in this plan."