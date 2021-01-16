Parents, neighbors make birthday special for 4-year-old

SALISBURY — Rob Adams and Kandyce Eaton wanted to give their 4-year-old son a birthday he would never forget Thursday. Thanks to social media, a homemade sign and plenty of friendly neighbors, they may just have.
Hunter Adams has been spending a good deal of the COVID-19 pandemic along with his family in their Cable Avenue home. The birthday boy was unhappy that his 11-year-old brother, Jacob, was away for his birthday on Thursday and couldn’t be with the family to celebrate.
“His birthday has kind of been an in-house thing,” Adams said. “We’re going to have some cake and gifts here at the house but it will just be his mom, him and me.”
The couple wanted to make Hunter’s birthday something special, so they made a sign asking people on Cable Avenue to honk their car horns or wave to wish their son well.
Adams adorned the sign with some colorful balloons and spread the word on local social media pages.
“It’s just something small that we are allowed to do,” Adams said. “People have been coming by honking their horns and wishing a ‘Happy Birthday’ since about 9:30 this morning.
“We’ve also had some people pull up and one person handed Hunter a birthday card. Another person gave him a handmade sign saying, ‘Happy Birthday!’ We also had a woman pull up in a convertible and she was hooting and hollering and honking the horn.”
All the excitement did not go unnoticed by Hunter, who said he was having fun Thursday.
“He is pretty excited,” Adams said.